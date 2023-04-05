Women’s 2024 Olympic Qualifiers: Iran defeats Myanmar

Tasnim – YANGON, Iran edged Myanmar 1-0 in their Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 Group B opener on Wednesday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

Afsaneh Chatrenoor scored the winning goal in the 52nd minute.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday in the reverse fixture.

The seven group winners from Round 1 will continue their quest in Round 2, which is expected to commence in October.

In the next round, they will be joined by the five highest-seeded teams – DPR Korea, Japan, Australia, China PR and Korea Republic – and divided into three groups.

Four teams – the three group winners and the best-ranked runners-up – will then progress to Round 3 to play two pairs of home and away matches, slated for February 2024, with the eventual winners qualifying for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.