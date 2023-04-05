April 6, 2023

Iran U-20 defender Milad Kor banned for one year

April 5, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran U-20 and Tractor football club defender Milad Kor was banned for one year due to breaching ethics rules.

He has been banned from any activities in football, futsal, and beach soccer.

Kor was also sentenced to pay a fine of $1,000.

The Ethics Committee of the Football Federation has not provided further details in this regard.

Kor, who represented Iran in the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup last month, has the right to appeal against the verdict.

