Persepolis victorious over Malavan: IPL [VIDEO]

TehranTimes, TEHRAN – Persepolis football team defeated Malavan 3-0 in the Iran Professional League (IPL) Matchday 25 Thursday night.

Mehdi Torabi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 36th minute and Saeid Sadeghi netted the second goal four minutes later.

Brazilian forward Leandro Pereira, who came off the bench, scored his first goal for Persepolis since joining the team in the 81st minute.

Mes Rafsanjan edged past Naft Masjed Soleyman 1-0, struggling Sanat Naft defeated Mes Kerman 2-1 and Foolad defeated Nassaji 2-0.

On Friday, Tractor will host leaders Sepahan, Esteghlal play Aluminum in Arak, Havadar face Paykan in Tehran and Zob Ahan meet Gol Gohar in Isfahan.