We want to show how strong we are: Marco Figueroa

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Nicaragua football team coach Marco Antonio Figueroa says that they are ready for the match against Iran and want to show how strong they are.

The match between Iran and Nicaragua will be held without the Iranian players who play abroad on Thursday in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Team Melli plays Nicaragua and Tunisia as part of their preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“We know that Iran has fast and amazing players because we analyzed four matches of the team. I think the result of the match depends on what happens in the game,” Figueroa said.

“Iran is a strong team and is looking forward to strong results. Nicaragua also wants to show how strong they are, that’s why we are here in Tehran,” he added.

Iran is in Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Wales, England, and the U.S.

Team Melli will open the campaign with a match against England on Nov. 21st.

Carlos Queiroz’s men will meet Wales and the U.S. on Nov. 25th and 29th, respectively.