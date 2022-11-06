World Cup is a prominent event and our team is ready: Omid Ebrahimi

ThePeninsulaQatar.com – DOHA, Omid Ebrahimi, Iranian national team and Al-Wakra team player, has said that he and his teammates hope to perform well in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and achieve the desired results awaited by the Iranian fans.

The Iranian international player described the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the most prominent event.

The team continues its preparations in its last camp, while awaiting the arrival of players outside Iran, before traveling to Doha to compete in the tournament.

In statements published on the FIFA website, the 35-year-old player added that preparations are going well in the camp that the Iranian national team is hosting in preparation for the largest international sporting event.

Ebrahimi said that the players will do their best to present Iranian football appropriately.

“The World Cup is the most prominent event. “The team is waiting for the rest of the players to come from abroad in the coming days before traveling to Doha,” he said, referencing the players outside Iran in international clubs.

The player added that he wants to play well and represent his team well, but of course, it will not be easy since they will play against many big teams.

Iran, led by Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, are in Group B alongside England, the USA, and Wales.

The team will play the first match in the tournament against England on November 21, then face Wales on November 25, and conclude the group stage by facing the USA on November 29.