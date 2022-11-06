Iran ready to make history in 2022 World Cup: Alireza Beiranvand

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran national football team goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand says that they are ready to make history in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran will attempt to get out of the group stage for the first time ever, as Team Melli has never reached the knockouts in five previous attempts.

Beiranvand is sure that they can end the qualification drought this time in Qatar.

“We have a big chance to book our place in the next stage for the first time,” Beiranvand told the reporters at National Team’s training camp on Sunday.

There has been speculation that he is suffering a foot injury but Beiranvand said he is fit for the World Cup.

“I’m not saying that I wasn’t injured, but I’m fit at the moment,” he said.

Iran will open the campaign on Nov. 21 with a match against England in Group B. The U.S. and Wales are in the group as well.

“We could have advanced in the previous edition but this time we are fully prepared to make history. We want to make our nation happy,” Beiranvand concluded.