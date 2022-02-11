Rezaeian close to joining Persepolis [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

46 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Al-Duhail football club’s Iranian winger Ramin Rezaeian is reportedly very close to joining Persepolis.

Media reports suggest that he will part company with the Qatari football club to join the Iranian giant.

PersepolisÂ parted ways with right back Mehdi Shiri on Tuesday, and itÂ has fueled the speculation that the club has reached an agreement with former player Rezaeian.

Rezaeian left Persepolis in 2017 to join Belgian side KV Oostende.

The 31-year-old winger has also played forÂ QSL sdes Al-Shahania and Al-Sailiya.Â Â