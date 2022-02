361 views

Tasnim – BISHKEK, Iran will play Afghanistan in the opening match of the CAFA U-19 Futsal Championship.

The match is scheduled for February 12 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The Iranian team will also play Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on February 13 and 17, respectively.

Ali Sanei’s boys will play Uzbekistan in their last match on February 19.

The Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) is an association of the football-playing nations in Central Asia.