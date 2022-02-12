Mehdi Taremi assists and scores as Porto draw with Sporting Lisbon [VIDEO]

7 views

Tasnim – PORTO, FC Porto managed to extend its unbeaten run to 50 matches Friday night after a scoring draw versus Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese table-topper battled back from 2-0 down against its title rivals to earn a priceless 2-2 draw at the Estadio do Dragao.

Sporting raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Paulinho and Nuno Santos.

Porto halved the deficit just before the half-time interval courtesy of Fabio Vieiraâ€™s strike, and they finally found an equalizer in the 78th-minute of play.

Mehdi Taremi was the man who delivered it, assisting Porto’s first and scoring the equalizer.

The home side taking advantage of the fact that Sporting was also brought down to 10-men because former Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates picked up a second booking four minutes after the break.

It was a thrilling match all in all, but things descended into chaos at full-time.