Tasnim – SIRJAN, Esteghlal football team forward Amin Ghaseminejad has joined Gol Gohar football club on Saturday.

The 35-year-old player has joined the Sirjan-based football club on loan until the end of the season.

Ghaseminejad joined Esteghlal in last year’s March but was forced to leave the Blues due to lack of playing time.

Gol Gohar sits seventh in the Iran Professional League (IPL), 16 points adrift of leader Esteghlal.