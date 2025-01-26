10-man Persepolis beat Tractor, Sepahan defeat Kheybar [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN – Persepolis football team earned a big home win over Tractor in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in front of about 50,000 spectators, Soroush Rafiei and Giorgi Gvelesiani were on target for Persepolis.

Rafiei’s right-footed gave the hosts a lead in the 11th minute.

Just before the halftime, Persepolis midfielder Mohammad Khodabandelou was shown a straight red card for a harsh tackle on Ricardo Alves.

Gvelesiani also headed the ball past in the 77th minute to seal a 2-0 win for Persepolis in Tehran.

In Isfahan, Sepahan defeated Kheybar 2-0 thanks to goals from Reza Shekari and Mohammad Karimi (penalty).

Foolad also rallied from 2-0 down to beat Mes 3-2 in Rafsanjan.

Sepahan moved top with 38 points, followed by Tractor and Foolad with 35 and 34 points, respectively.