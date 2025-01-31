Persepolis, Foolad share the spoils in PGPL [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN – Persepolis and Foolad football teams played to a 1-1 draw in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) match on Friday.

Persepolis’s forward, Ali Alipour, missed a penalty in the 10th minute after the referee awarded a spot-kick for a handball by Foolad’s defender, Ali Nemati.

Isa Alekasir put Persepolis ahead in the 39th minute at Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena. However, Foolad mounted pressure in the second half, and substitute Abolfazl Zadehattar managed to equalize with about 10 minutes left on the clock.

With this result, Foolad and Persepolis remain in third and fourth place, respectively, with 35 and 34 points in the league standings.

Looking ahead, on Saturday, Tractor will host Havadar, Shams Azar will face Sepahan in Qazvin, Gol Gohar will take on Nassaji, Zob Ahan will host Kheybar, and Chadormalou will welcome Malavan.

Additionally, Aluminum are set to play Mes in Arak on Sunday.