Qatar-UAE Super Cup: Azmoun scores to help Shabab Al Ahli win title [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli secured its second consecutive Qatar-UAE Super Cup title, defeating host Al Rayyan 3-1 to lift the Challenge Shield at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Shabab Al Ahli had defeated Qatar’s Al Duhail 2-1 to win the Super Shield in Dubai in the inaugural bilateral tournament last year.

Shabab Al Ahli’s goals came off the boots of Yuri César (28th minute), Sardar Azmoun (52nd minute) and Guilherme Bala (90th + 7 minutes).

Al Rayyan was gifted an own goal by Shabab Al Ahli’s Renan in the 42nd minute of the highly entertaining encounter.