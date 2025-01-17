January 18, 2025

Qatar-UAE Super Cup: Azmoun scores to help Shabab Al Ahli win title [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 17, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
7 views

Tasnim – DUBAI, Shabab Al Ahli secured its second consecutive Qatar-UAE Super Cup title, defeating host Al Rayyan 3-1 to lift the Challenge Shield at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Shabab Al Ahli had defeated Qatar’s Al Duhail 2-1 to win the Super Shield in Dubai in the inaugural bilateral tournament last year.

Shabab Al Ahli’s goals came off the boots of Yuri César (28th minute), Sardar Azmoun (52nd minute) and Guilherme Bala (90th + 7 minutes).

Al Rayyan was gifted an own goal by Shabab Al Ahli’s Renan in the 42nd minute of the highly entertaining encounter.

More Stories

Sepahan edge Persepolis to win Iran’s Super Cup [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 17, 2025

Farhad Majidi appointed Al Bataeh coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 17, 2025

KNVB Cup: Jahanbakhsh assists in Heerenveen loss to Quick Boys [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 17, 2025