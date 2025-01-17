January 18, 2025

KNVB Cup: Jahanbakhsh assists in Heerenveen loss to Quick Boys [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 17, 2025
Dutchnews.nl – KATWIJK, Katwijk amateur side Quick Boys have continued their advance in the KNVB Cup competition, reaching the quarter-finals on Thursday night by eliminating Eredivisie team Heerenveen 3-2.

The second-division side had earlier defeated Almere City 3-0 and Fortuna Sittard 3-1.

Heerenveen were ahead in the game until 10 minutes before the end, when goalkeeper Andries Noppert was brought on by coach Robin van Persie, a move described as “bizarre” by commentators.

Within four minutes, Noppert conceded a penalty, which Quick Boys converted.

Levi van Duijn then scored again in extra time, making it 3-2 and securing victory over their third Eredivisie opponent.
Draw

Quick Boys join one other amateur side, Noordwijk, in the draw for the quarter-finals, alongside title holder Feyenoord, AZ, PSV, Go Ahead Eagles, FC Utrecht, and Heracles Almelo.

Ajax were eliminated 2-0 by AZ on Tuesday evening

The draw for the quarter-finals, which will be played in early February, takes place late on Friday afternoon.

