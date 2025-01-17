January 18, 2025

PGPL: Mehdi Rahmati takes charge of Shams Azar

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 17, 2025
Tehran Times – QAZVIN, Mehdi Rahmati has been appointed as the new head coach of Shams Azar football team for the 2024/25 season of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

The former goalkeeper of the Iran national football team replaces Mohammadreza Mohajeri.

Currently, Shams Azar sit in 15th place in the 16-team table.

Rahmati is the third head coach of the team this season, following Maziar Zare and Mohajeri.

Shams Azar are scheduled to play against Esteghlal on Monday.

