PGPL: Mehdi Rahmati takes charge of Shams Azar
Tehran Times – QAZVIN, Mehdi Rahmati has been appointed as the new head coach of Shams Azar football team for the 2024/25 season of Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).
The former goalkeeper of the Iran national football team replaces Mohammadreza Mohajeri.
Currently, Shams Azar sit in 15th place in the 16-team table.
Rahmati is the third head coach of the team this season, following Maziar Zare and Mohajeri.
Shams Azar are scheduled to play against Esteghlal on Monday.