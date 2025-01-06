January 6, 2025

Mehdi Taj registers for FFIRI elections

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 6, 2025
Tasnim – TEHRAN, Mehdi Taj submitted his bid to remain president of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

Taj was elected as FFIRI president for a two-year term in August 2022.

He had replaced Shahaboddin Azizi Khadem, who was removed from the presidency of the football federation.

Former president of the federation Ali Kafashian has also registered for the post.

The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran’s (FFIRI) elective General Assembly will be held on March 1.

