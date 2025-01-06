Azmoun, Ezatolahi score as Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Nasr [VIDEO]

Tasnim – DUBAI, The Shabab Al Ahli football team defeated Al Nasr 2-0 in Matchweek 10 of the UAE Pro League on Sunday.

In the match, held at the Al Rashid Stadium, Sardar Azmoun was on target for Shabab Al Ahli in the 76th minute from the penalty spot and Saeid Ezatolahi doubled the advantage four minutes later.

Shabab Al Ahli sits second one point behind leader Sharjah.

The 2024–25 UAE Pro League is the 50th edition of the UAE Pro League. Al Wasl is the defending champion.