Juan Garrido content with Persepolis performance against Gol Gohar

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis Spanish coach Juan Carlos Garrido expressed his satisfaction over winning against Gol Gohar on Saturday.

The Reds edged past Gol Gohar 1-0 in Sirjan in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Persepolis captain Vahid Amiri was on target in the second half.

The head coach of Persepolis football team says that his team were aware of the match’s difficulties against Golgohar.

“We started the match with Ali Alipour and Isa Alekasir because we wanted to use the space behind their defense. In my opinion the whole team played well. It was important to win the game after our team were under pressure.

“When you don’t win, it’s hard and we have to accept and tolerate criticisms. Our team now know how to respond to these criticisms. We should have a fighting spirit. My players knew that today they had to fight and we were a disciplined team against Gol Gohar,” the Spanish coach added.

“During the game, there were so many opportunities to score for both teams, but the important thing was to score and we took advantage of our chance. This is a win we needed it,” Garrido declared.