Esteghlal break losing streak by defeating Mes [VIDEO]

Esteghlal football team defeated Mes Rafsanjan with one single goal by Abolfazl Zamani in their 4th matchday of the PGPL to break their losing streak on Saturday.

Zamani scored the only goal of the match in the minute of 10.

With this victory, Esteghlal gained 11 points and climbed to the 10th place on the PGPL table, and Mes was placed in the 14th place with 9 points.