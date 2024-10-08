AFC: Iran–Qatar World Cup qualifier to be relocated [Report]

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced that the World Cup qualifying match between Iran and Qatar, originally scheduled to take place at the Emam Reza Stadium in Mashhad, Iran, will be held in a neutral country.

AFC has decided to change the venue after Iran launched dozens of missiles toward Tel Aviv last week. Israel has also vowed to respond to the attack.

The Iranian football federation will announce a neutral field venue by Wednesday.

Team Melli will meet Uzbekistan in Group A on Thursday at the Bunyodkor Stadium, which could potentially also be one of Iran’s options to host the match against Qatar.