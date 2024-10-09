October 10, 2024

AFC Women’s Champions League: Bam Khatoon draws with Kaya FC-Iloilo [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 9, 2024
Tehran Times – THANYABURI, Iran’s Bam Khatoon and Kaya FC-Iloilo of the Philippines shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2024/25 AFC Champions League Group C tie on Wednesday.

Zahra Ghanbari was on target for Bam Khatoon in the 39th minute but Joyce Onrubia equalized in the fourth minute of added time to take home a share of the spoils.

The result secured Kaya a second point while Bam Khatoon earned its first.

Bam Khatoon had lost their first match 2-1 against Melbourne City of Australia.

Bam Khatoon will play College of Asian Scholars in its final match while Kaya face a tough encounter against Melbourne City, with both games on Saturday.

