Ansarifard leaves Aris Thessaloniki, looks to remain in Greece or Cyprus [Report]

Balla.com.cy – THESSALONIKI, Publications from the Greek website Sdna.gr, refers to Karim Ansarifard and his future.

As emphasized in the said report, the return of the Iranian to his homeland Iran “do not correspond to reality”. It is also underlined that the 34-year-old’s priority is to stay in Greece and the Superleague, however he will “exhaust his opportunities to continue in Cyprus”.

Finally, it is noted that his contract with Aris has expired at the end of June, (6/30).

In detail: “According to information from SDNA, Karim Ansarifard wishes to continue his career in a Super League club with the reports from Iran not being true! The Iranian forward finished the season in Aris having switched to the “Yellows” from Omonia Nicosia in the middle of the season. Ansarifard has scored 1 goal in 14 appearances in all competitions with the Thessaloniki side, while his contract formally expired on June 30th. In his homeland, Iran, there are reports of an advanced interest from Traktor to acquire him, however SDNA states that the former striker of Olympiakos and Panionios does not plan to repatriate at this stage, since he intends to exhaust all the available opportunities to continue his career in Greece or Cyprus”.