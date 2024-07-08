July 8, 2024

Mahsa Ghorbani becomes first Iranian woman to referee men’s match

Mir Farhad Ali Khan July 8, 2024
Tehran Times – JALAL-ABAD, Mahsa Ghorbani officiated the match between Tajikistan and Afghanistan in the 2024 CAFA U20 Championship.

She is the first Iranian woman to officiate a men’s football match.

Veronika Bernatskaia from Kyrgyzstan also officiated the match between Iran and Turkmenistan, where the Persians won 3-0.

International referee Ghorbani has previously officiated at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

