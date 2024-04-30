April 30, 2024

Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarter-final draw completed

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 30, 2024
Tasnim – TEHRAN, The draw for the last eight of Iran’s Hazfi Cup was made on Monday.

Sepahan will face Malvan in Isfahan, while Tractor host Mes Rafsanjan in Tabriz.

Chadormalu will host Aluminum and Gol Gohar meet Havadar in Sirjan.

The quarter-final round will be held on May 15 and 16.

Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football cup competition held annually by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran. The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each.

