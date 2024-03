(No Ratings Yet)

Mehr News – TEHRAN, Persepolis and Esteghlal football teams shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

The match was held at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Wednesday night.

Vahid Kazemi officiated the Tehran derby between Esteghlal and Persepolis football teams.

Esteghlal and Persepolis are both favorites to win the 2023-24 Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) title.