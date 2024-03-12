Hossein Tayebi likely to miss AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s iconic futsal player Hossein Tayebi has suffered a foot injury and will likely miss the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup.

The Palma Futsal attacker sustained the injury in the match against FC Barcelona Lassa five days ago.

12-time champions Iran has been handed an easy draw in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup in Group D along with Kuwait, Bahrain and debutant Afghanistan.

The competition will be held in Thailand from April 17 to 28, 2024.

The top four finishers at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 will qualify for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024, which will take place between September 14 and October 6, 2024, marking the first time the global showpiece will be held in Central Asia.