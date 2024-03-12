Ramin Rezaian launches initiative to help flood-hit people in Sistan and Baluchestan

Iran Front Page – TEHRAN, Iranian National Football Team player Ramin Rezaeian has launched a tender to sell his shirt to help the flood-hit people of Sistan and Baluchestan province.

He wore the shirt in the match against the United Arab Emirates during the AFC Cup 2023 recently held in Qatar.

Iran won the group after beating the United Arab Emirates 2-1.

The shirt bears Rezaeian’s autograph and those of 19 other players of the National Iranian Team, commonly known as the Team Melli.

The revenues from the tender will be given to thousands of people affected by the recent floods in Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran.