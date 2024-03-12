March 12, 2024

Majid Hosseini sidelined for 2-3 Months with ankle injury

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 12, 2024
Tasnim – KAYSERI, Iran and Kayserispor defender Majid Hosseini has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

He suffered an injury in the match against Hong Kong in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January and the examination tests show the injury is more serious than first thought.

Hosseini will be sidelined for two to three months due to left ankle injury.

He will miss the match against Turkmenistan, slated for March 21. Team Melli is scheduled to face Turkmenistan five days later at the Ashgabat Stadium.

