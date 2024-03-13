Baldanzi, Azmoun, Bove to start in Brighton return leg [Report]

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma are preparing to face Brighton on Thursday night in the return leg of the Europa League Round of 16.

After winning the first leg 4-0, the Giallorossi look to secure their progression to the next round in England.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this match will entail a considerable rotational turnover for De Rossi’s team.

In fact, the newspaper claims De Rossi will give chance from the start to the players have been under limited minutes so far: Tommaso Baldanzi, Sardar Azmoun and Edoardo Bove are all projected to feature in Roma’s starting formation.

Nicola Zalewski could also potentially start on the wing, with Zeki Celik returning to the line-up after a positive performance a week ago.