BSWW: Iran moves up five spots in beach soccer rankings

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran have moved up five places in the Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) following the outstanding performance in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024.

After securing their sixth FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup title, in Dubai, Brazil have retained their place at the top of the ranking as their opponents in the final, Italy have climbed five places to move into second place in the ranking.

Third place finishers at the World Cup, Iran have risen five positions to break into the top five of the ranking, whilst World Cup hosts UAE have moved up one position into seventh spot after reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The biggest movers in this update are Belarus, who have gained 12 positions in the ranking into eighth place after a successful competition as they reached the final four.