Incredible Azmoun goal ruled out for Roma during Europa League tie at Brighton [VIDEO]

Dailymail.co.uk – BRIGHTON, Sardar Azmoun’s incredible acrobatic goal for Roma at Brighton was ruled out on Thursday night after the referee judged he used a dangerous high boot to complete the finish.

Roma led the Europa League tie with a 4-0 cushion from the first leg, and celebrated midway through the first half of the second leg when Azmoun took advantage of the situation to aim high and divert it into the Brighton net.

However, German referee Felix Zwayer was quick to rule the goal out, judging it to have been dangerous play from the Iranian forward, who is currently on loan at Roma from Bayer Leverkusen.

Danny Welbeck scored a stunning goal in the 37th minute to reduce the deficit, but they could not find anything else, and Roma advanced to the quarter-finals following their first-leg domiannce.

Roma, who currently sit fifth in Serie A, host Sassuolo on Sunday in their final action before the international break.