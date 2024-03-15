March 15, 2024

Russian Cup: Ghorbani scores for Orenburg in loss to Spartak [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 15, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
29 views

Matchtv.ru – MOSCOW, Spartak Moscow defeated Orenburg in the return quarterfinal match of the RPL FONBET Russian Cup.

The meeting in Moscow at the Lukoil Arena ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the “red-whites”. Among the scorers, Alexander Sobolev, Anton Zinkovsky and Srdjan Babic distinguished themselves for the home side. Mohammad Ghorbani scored the goal for the visitors.

The first game in Orenburg ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the home team. Following the results of a two-game confrontation, Spartak reached the semi-finals of the RPL Path. Orenburg dropped into the lower bracket, the team will play in the second stage of the quarterfinals of the Path of Regions.

More Stories

Incredible Azmoun goal ruled out for Roma during Europa League tie at Brighton [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 15, 2024

BSWW: Iran moves up five spots in beach soccer rankings

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 13, 2024

Baldanzi, Azmoun, Bove to start in Brighton return leg [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 13, 2024