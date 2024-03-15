Russian Cup: Ghorbani scores for Orenburg in loss to Spartak [VIDEO]

Matchtv.ru – MOSCOW, Spartak Moscow defeated Orenburg in the return quarterfinal match of the RPL FONBET Russian Cup.

The meeting in Moscow at the Lukoil Arena ended with a score of 3:1 in favor of the “red-whites”. Among the scorers, Alexander Sobolev, Anton Zinkovsky and Srdjan Babic distinguished themselves for the home side. Mohammad Ghorbani scored the goal for the visitors.

The first game in Orenburg ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the home team. Following the results of a two-game confrontation, Spartak reached the semi-finals of the RPL Path. Orenburg dropped into the lower bracket, the team will play in the second stage of the quarterfinals of the Path of Regions.