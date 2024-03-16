Shahab Zahedi assists on J.League debut against FC Tokyo [VIDEO]

Dazn.com – FUKUOKA, In the JLeague match, the competitors consisted of undefeated Avispa Fukuoka and FC Tokyo who were aiming for their first win.

In the 28th minute of the match, FC Tokyo took the lead when defender Yuto Nagatomo swung his right foot inside the box to receive a grounder cross from defender Banguna Gunde Kashifu, and this time forward Keita Endo received a long feed from the final line. FW Ryotaro Araki’s goal widened the lead to two goals in the first half.

In the second half, the two players who were involved in the first goal were again matched by Bangunagunde, who sank Nagatomo’s cross, scoring the third goal for the visitors.

Fukuoka got some revenge with a goal from their new midfielder Daiki Matsuoka assisted by substute, and new signing Shahab Zahedi, but FC Tokyo got their long-awaited first win.