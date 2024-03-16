March 16, 2024

Alipour scores from the spot in Gil Vicente loss to FC Braga [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 16, 2024
Ojogo.pt – LISBON, Braga beat Gil Vicente this Saturday at home, 2-1, in the 26th round of the I League with a goal from Banza near the end allowing them to provisionally approach third place.

Abel Ruiz (39 minutes) gave Braga the lead, but Alipour (59) equalized, before Banza (89) gave the Arsenalistas the victory, who have not lost in five matches.

Braga now has 53 points, two behind FC Porto, third, which hosts Vizela today, while Gil Vicente, who hasn’t lost in four matches, is eighth, with 28.

