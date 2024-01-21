Kanaanizadegan linked with a move to FC Seoul [Report]

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/CSM/Shutterstock (10054938b) Hossein Kanaanizadegan of Iran during Vietnam v Iran at the Al-Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, AFC Asian Cup, Asian Football championship Vietnam v Iran, Abu Dhabi, USA - 12 Jan 2019

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran and Persepolis defender Mohammad Hossein Kanaanizadegan has reportedly been linked with a move to K League 1 side FC Seoul.

The 29-year-old player currently accompanies Team Melli in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Iranian media reports suggest that the Korean club is going to sign Kanaanizadegan in the January transfer window.

FC Seoul is a South Korean professional football club based in Seoul that competes in the K League 1, the top flight of South Korean football.