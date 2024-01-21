UAE striker Sultan Adill Alamiri to miss match against Iran

Tasnim – AL RAYYAN, Sultan Adill Alamiri, the United Arab Emirates’ forward, will be absent in the match against Iran due to a knee injury.

According to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, the UAE Football Association announced that the attacker will not be able to play for this team in 10 days.

Sultan Adil found the back of the net two times in two matches for the UAE. The 19-year-old forward has scored in both games, one against Hong Kong and the other against Palestine.

The UAE is scheduled to meet Iran in Group C of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday.