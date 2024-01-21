Inter ready to make Taremi and Zielinski first big signings of summer [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan re ready to make Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi their first two big signings next summer.

Today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, confirm that the Nerazzurri are moving fast towards wrapping up the two big summer transfers.

It’s still six months until the next summer transfer window.

The Nerazzurri have a massive few months on the pitch before then. The team will fight for the Serie A title and the Champions League in the run-in.

Inter have already made one big reinforcement in January – Tajon Buchanan.

And reports suggest that the Canadian will be the only major arrival this month. The Nerazzurri will in all likelihood stick with what they have for the remainder of the campaign.

Off the pitch, though, Inter’s directors are rarely not busy.

Whilst the Nerazzurri’s CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Piero Ausilio are naturally keeping a close watch on the team on the pitch, the pair are also working aggressively off of it.

Marotta and Ausilio have one eye on the here and now, and one on the future.

Therefore, Inter have been laying the groundwork for their summer business. The team certainly looks strong this season, and the directors want to make sure that stays the case next campaign.

And free transfers have long been a pillar of Inter’s transfer strategy.

All of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Marcus Thuram arrived via that route. And all three are key pillars of Inter’s starting eleven.

And moreover, the Nerazzurri are able to start laying the groundwork for those kinds of deals well in advance.

Whilst deals for players like Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu were more opportunistic, in the case of Thuram as well as Andre Onana, who Inter sold for a massive profit, there were months of talks to make them happen.

And that’s the approach that Inter are taking with Zielinski and Taremi.

The Nerazzurri directors see both of the pair as perfect additions to strengthen for the 2024-25 season. And they’re not waiting around.