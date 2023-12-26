PGPL: Lucas Alcaraz appointed Nassaji coach

Tasnim – GHAEMSHAHR, Spanish coach Luis Lucas Alcaraz González was officially appointed as the coach of Nassaji football club on Tuesday.

Alcarez, 57, most recently headed the Spanish football club Ibiza.

He has been named as the Ghaemshahr-based side coach on an 18-month deal for an undisclosed fee.

Nassaji parted company with Mehdi Rahmati last week after the former Iran goalkeeper failed to live up to the expectations.

Under the leadership of Rahmati, Nassaji failed to book a place in the 2023 AFC Champions League next round and sit 15th in the Iran Professional League (IPL)’s 16-team table.