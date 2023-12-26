Taremi appreciates Inter Milan offer – The details revealed [Report]

FC Porto's Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Famalicao and FC Porto at the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicao on May 20, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Inter Milan have reportedly accelerated their attempts to sign Mehdi Taremi by placing an offer on the table.

The Nerazzurri have been monitoring the Porto striker since the summer. However, the deal never materialized.

Nevertheless, the Italian giants are still eager to sign the 31-year-old once his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to FcInterNews, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta considers Taremi as the ideal profile for the role due to his strong physical attributes as well as technical capabilities.

The source adds that the Beneamata have now offered the player a three-year deal worth 3,5 million euros per season.

Moreover, Inter are looking to satisfy the player’s entourage by offering them enticing commissions. This would help the club ward off competition from other suitors who might try to jump the line and strike a deal with Porto in January.

Therefore, the report believes Taremi appreciates Inter’s offer.

The Iran international reportedly has offers from the Saudi Pro League. However, he prefers to remain in Europe, with Inter emerging as one of his favorite destinations.

Hence, the source claims that the Nerazzurri are optimistic about their chances of sealing the deal.

At this point, only a substantial offer from the Premier League could prise the striker away from Inter, as the report tells it.

So while we still don’t have a final date to finalize the operation, Inter are moving in the right direction. They could make a breakthrough in the coming weeks.

This season, the player has contributed with six goals and four assists across all competitions.