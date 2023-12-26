Ukrainian club Polissya Zhytomyr interested in Sayyadmanesh [Report]

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh of Hull City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match against Southampton at the MKM Stadium, Hull Picture by David Greaves/Focus Images Ltd 07828777314 21/10/2023

Tasnim – HULL, Polissya Zhytomyr from Ukraine is reportedly considering the option of hiring Iranian winger Allahyar Sayyadmanesh on loan.

His current Championship deal expires in the summer of 2026.

Allahyar has made just three appearances for Hull City this season. In the period 2020-21, Sayyadmanesh played for Zorya Luhansk. As part of Zari, Allahyar played 50 matches in which he scored 15 goals and gave seven assists.

Polissya Zhytomyr is an absolute newcomer to the UPL. The team from Zhytomyr confidently spent the autumn part of the championship, leaving for the winter break in third place with a two-point gap from the two leaders – Krivbass and Dnepr-1.

The Ukrainian Premier League will resume competition at the end of winter. Polissya Zhytomyr will play away against Rukh in the 18th round. The match date is February 24.