(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Zob Ahan football team edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Monday.

Mohammadjavad Mohammadi scored the only goal of the match in the 27th minute in Abadan.

In Bandar Anzali, Malavan and Tractor played out a goalless draw.

Tractor moved up to third place with 25 points, four points adrift of leaders Esteghlal.