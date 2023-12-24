December 24, 2023

Alireza Jahanbakhsh: Hearing Champions League anthem was indescribable

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 24, 2023

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Feyenoord v Celtic - Feyenoord Stadium, Rotterdam, Netherlands - September 19, 2023 Feyenoord's Alireza Jahanbakhsh celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Twentefans.nl – ROTTERDAM, Alireza Jahanbakhsh is having a good time in Rotterdam. The wing attacker cannot always count on a starting spot, but is happy to have been able to experience the adventure in the Champions League with Feyenoord this season. In the battle for European tickets, he also makes a link to FC Twente.

Jahanbakhsh tells Hand in Hand that it is quite tough. “I think you have seen in recent seasons that we always had to get used to it at the beginning. Players left and new faces were welcomed, and that process takes time. That was also the case this season, but we are now good on the road and have played excellent matches. Yet we have to stay sharp. We play a lot of matches and that demands a lot from us, both physically and mentally, to have to go from zero to one hundred every time. We are not robots but remain people, like you saw in the last match against FC Twente. We have to learn from that,” says the Feyenoord player.

Jahanbakhsh now has some experience.”I had already played in the Premier League, the Europa League and the World Cup, but the Champions League was still missing. When I heard the Champions League anthem against Celtic, that tune I used to fall asleep to… it’s indescribable. And that I was also allowed to score in my debut on the highest stage, absolutely crazy,” the attacker concluded.

