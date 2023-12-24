Taça da Liga: Mehdi Taremi scores winner against Leixões [VIDEO]

Tasnim – PORTO, Mehdi Taremi scored the winning goal against second tier Leixoes in the Portuguese Cup Saturday night.

Francisco Conceição gave the lead the host just seven minutes into the match but Fabinho levelled the score seven minutes later.

Evanilson was brought down into the area by Léo Bolgado and the referee awarded Porto a penalty.

Taremi converted his penalty with five minutes remaining.

Despite the win, Porto ended the League Cup campaign in second place in Group D, with three points, behind Estoril Praia, who advanced to ‘final four’ with six points. Leixoes concluded the group without points, occupying last place.