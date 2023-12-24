December 24, 2023

Taça da Liga: Mehdi Taremi scores winner against Leixões [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 24, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
17 views

Tasnim – PORTO, Mehdi Taremi scored the winning goal against second tier Leixoes in the Portuguese Cup Saturday night.

Francisco Conceição gave the lead the host just seven minutes into the match but Fabinho levelled the score seven minutes later.

Evanilson was brought down into the area by Léo Bolgado and the referee awarded Porto a penalty.

Taremi converted his penalty with five minutes remaining.

Despite the win, Porto ended the League Cup campaign in second place in Group D, with three points, behind Estoril Praia, who advanced to ‘final four’ with six points. Leixoes concluded the group without points, occupying last place.

More Stories

Alireza Jahanbakhsh: Hearing Champions League anthem was indescribable

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 24, 2023

Iran beach soccer suffer three friendly losses against Senegal

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 24, 2023

PGPL: Persepolis defeat Shams Azar, Esteghlal draw with Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 24, 2023