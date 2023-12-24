December 24, 2023

Iran beach soccer suffer three friendly losses against Senegal

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 24, 2023
Tehran Times – BUSHEHR, Iran’s men’s beach soccer team suffered three consecutive losses against Senegal.

The matches were held in Bushehr, southern of Iran, as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Team Melli lost to the African champions 2-1 on Tuesday in their first match and also suffered another 5-4 loss to the team on Wednesday.

On Friday, Iran, headed by Ali Naderi, were defeated against Senegal 3-2.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Spain, Tahiti and Argentina.

Senegal are in Group C with Belarus, Colombia, Japan.

The prestigious competition will be held in the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.

Iran came third at their last appearance at the global finals. Tahiti finished runners-up twice, while Spain have one silver medal to their name.

