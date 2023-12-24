PGPL: Persepolis defeat Shams Azar, Esteghlal draw with Gol Gohar [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, 10-man Persepolis earned a valuable 2-1 win over Shams Azar in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Persepolis defeated Shams Azar 2-1 at the Azadi Stadium thanks to a brace from Giorgi Gvelesiani in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

The Georgian defender found the back of the net with a header just before the halftime but Hossein Goudarzi equalized the match from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half.

Persepolis defender Ali Nemati was shown his second yellow card after the hour mark. 10-man Persepolis created several scoring chances afterward but their players failed to capitalize on their chances.

With 10 minutes remaining, Persepolis forward Nabil Bahoui was brought down in the penalty area and Gvelesiani completed his brace from the spot.

Earlier in the day, leaders Estegghlal were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar in Sirjan.

Gol Gohar forward Masih Zahedi was on target in the 20th minute and Kevin Yamga levelled the scoreboard just before the break.

In Isfahan, Sepahan suffered a 1-0 loss against Aluminum. Aref Hajieidi scored the winner in the 80th minute at the Naghsh-Jahan Stadium.

Sepahan forward Reza Asadi was shown his second yellow card in the 86the minute and the team were reduced to nine man a minute later after midfielder Bryan Dabo received his second yellow card. Sepahan captain Mohammad Karimi was also sent off in the added time.

Elsewhere, Nassaji fought back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw against Havadar, rock-bottom Esteghlal Kuzestan defeated Mes Ragfsanjan 2-1 and Paykan and Foolad played out a goalless draw.

On Monday, Tractor will face Malavan in Bandar Anzali and struggling Sanat Naft host Zob Ahan in Abadan.

Esteghlal remain top of the PGPL table with 29 points, two points above Sepahan, who have one game in hand.

Persepolis are third with 25 points.