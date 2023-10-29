Rahman Rezai makes revelation about Taremi amid Milan and Inter links

Sempremilan.com – TEHRAN, AC Milan and Inter could well do battle for Mehdi Taremi as early as the January window, and Iran’s assistant manager has shed some light on the striker’s future.

It seemed heading into deadline day that Taremi would be a Milan player by the end of the window, as reports filtered suggesting personal terms had been agreed and that the Rossoneri had finally managed to crack Porto’s resistance over a transfer fee.

However, in the end no agreement was reached between the parties involved and consequently everything fell through, with Milan now scrambling to get a striker over the line with less than two hours of the window left. They eventually signed Luka Jovic.

Iran’s assistant coach Rahman Rezaei (former defender of Perugia, Messina and Livorno) spoke to Sportitalia about the rumours surrounding Taremi in view of the winter mercato.

“In August he was ready to go to Milan. I spoke with him about his future, the time has come to leave Porto. He feels ready to make the leap in quality to a big team, already in January if there is the possibility,” he said (via Calciomercato.com).

“I reported the transfer rumours about Inter to him and he made me understand that he is focused on doing his best in these months and then [he will] leave. He really likes the idea of joining the Nerazzurri, he was very happy with the news.

“Inter are at the top of the table, he would really like to go to such a strong team. Then there will certainly be other clubs too. When a Champions League finalist is after you, all the others are alert and wonder why they want him.

“He can do very well paired with Lautaro Martinez, a very strong striker. They both know how to keep the ball and help the team move up, I would see Taremi doing well playing around him. In this case Inzaghi will decide.”