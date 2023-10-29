Persepolis held by Malavan: PGPL

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team were held to a goalless draw by Malavan in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Sunday.

In the match held in Bandar Anzali’s Sirous Ghayeghran Stadium, two teams created several goalscoring chances but their strikers lacked the cutting edge.

Earlier in the day, Sepahan were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji in Ghaemshahr.

Mohammadreza Azadi scored for the host in the 49th minute and Sepahan defender Mohammad Daneshgar equalized the match in the 67th minute.

Esteghlal remained top of the table with 18 points, followed by Persepolis with 16 points.

The 2023–24 Persian Gulf Pro League is the 41st season of Iran’s Football League and 23rd as Persian Gulf Pro League since its establishment in 2001.