Iran unchanged in FIFA ranking

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team maintained their 21st position in the latest FIFA World Ranking issued on Thursday.

Japan moved up one spot as the Samurai Blue retained their position as Asia’s top side Japan, who will be seeking a record-extending fifth AFC Asian Cup title in Doha 2023, moved up to 18th.

Korea Republic moved up two spots to 24th.

Australia (27th), Saudi Arabia (57th) and Qatar (61st) were unchanged while Iraq (68th) and United Arab Emirates (69th) moved up one spot each.

Rounding off Asia’s top 10 sides were Oman, who moved up one spot to 72 while Uzbekistan improved by two to sit in 73rd.

Bangladesh were the continent’s biggest movers as they surged six places to 183rd.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Nov. 30.