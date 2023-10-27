October 27, 2023

Iran unchanged in FIFA ranking

Kamran D. October 27, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
39 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team maintained their 21st position in the latest FIFA World Ranking issued on Thursday.

Japan moved up one spot as the Samurai Blue retained their position as Asia’s top side Japan, who will be seeking a record-extending fifth AFC Asian Cup title in Doha 2023, moved up to 18th.

Korea Republic moved up two spots to 24th.

Australia (27th), Saudi Arabia (57th) and Qatar (61st) were unchanged while Iraq (68th) and United Arab Emirates (69th) moved up one spot each.

Rounding off Asia’s top 10 sides were Oman, who moved up one spot to 72 while Uzbekistan improved by two to sit in 73rd.

Bangladesh were the continent’s biggest movers as they surged six places to 183rd.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Nov. 30.

More Stories

Australia beat Iran at AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

Kamran D. October 27, 2023

Group E: Persepolis FC defeats FC Istiklol [VIDEO]

Kamran D. October 24, 2023

Nassaji Mazandaran lose to Navbahor in Asian Champions League [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 24, 2023