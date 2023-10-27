Australia beat Iran at AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Australia cruised to a 2-0 win over Iran in their AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament – Asian Qualifiers Round 2 Group A fixtures at the Perth Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

Iran held their own until the breakthrough came for Australia in the 19th minute, a move which was orchestrated by Courtney Vine whose cross was met by Charlotte Grant before laying the path for Ellie Carpenter to fire a powerful drive past Zahra Khajavi.

Despite having the lion’s share of possession in the second half, Australia found it hard to find a way past Iran, who defended deep until the 78th minute when Mary Fowler combined well with Steph Catley to set-up Sam Kerr for an easy tap-in.