Group E: Persepolis FC defeats FC Istiklol [VIDEO]

Yet Istiklol continued to prove a threat on the counter, although Alisher Dzhalilov spurned two good opportunities which fell his way. Both times the captain was found on the edge of the box but was unable to keep his shots down and find the target.

The deadlock was broken on the brink of halftime. Zahedi’s free-kick was blocked but Sadeghi reacted well to pick up the ball on the left hand side, before cutting inside and taking aim.

His shot took a deflection, which deceived Rustam Yatimov in goal, looping over him to put the hosts in front.